Defense firm Huneed Technologies' chairman returns to CEO role
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:09
- KIM JU-YEON
Huneed Technologies Chairman Eugene Kim will return as CEO of the aerospace and defense company, where he is expected to increase the firm’s exports with his expertise in finance and the defense industry, according to the company on Tuesday.
The chairman, who is the firm’s largest shareholder, assumed the CEO position on Tuesday, marking a “pivotal moment” for the firm as it pushes to expand into international markets, Huneed Technologies said.
Kim first took on the CEO role in 2003 after acquiring the then-bankrupt Daeyoung Technologies, now Huneed Technologies, in 2001. Under his leadership, the firm grew its businesses in the tactical communications and avionics sectors.
His achievements include securing strategic investment from Boeing, Huneed’s second-largest shareholder, in 2006. The partnership led to Huneed becoming a key supplier to aircraft manufacturers.
Kim served as CEO from 2003 to 2011 and remained chairman.
He is also the current chairman of the Korea Defense Industry Association.
Other key leadership positions have been filled at the company in line with the firm’s goal of expanding its defense exports, now accounting for 10 percent of total revenue, to 40 percent within the next three years, according to Huneed.
"Through Chairman Kim and the new executives’ guidance, we will continue to bolster strong global partnerships and accelerate company growth. We expect the transition in leadership to be a crucial turning point for Huneed’s future,” a company spokesperson said in a news release.
