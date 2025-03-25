 Han Jong-hee, Samsung CEO, dies at 63
Han Jong-hee, Samsung CEO, dies at 63

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 09:41 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 09:50
Han Jong-hee [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee has died of a heart attack, the company confirmed Tuesday.
 
He was 63.
 
Born in 1962, Han joined Samsung Electronics in 1988, starting in the Visual Display division. He was widely regarded as a key figure in the development and marketing of the company’s TV business.
 
His funeral will be held at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul, with the procession scheduled for Thursday.
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
