Han Jong-hee, Samsung CEO, dies at 63
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 09:41 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 09:50
He was 63.
Born in 1962, Han joined Samsung Electronics in 1988, starting in the Visual Display division. He was widely regarded as a key figure in the development and marketing of the company’s TV business.
His funeral will be held at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul, with the procession scheduled for Thursday.
