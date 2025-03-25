Hanwha targets sales in Oceania: Systems, Aerospace exhibit at Avalan Airshow in Australia

A joint booth of Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Aerospace showcases the L-SAM surface-to-air missile and a scale model of its multipurpose combat vehicle, the Tigon, at the Avalon Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport in Australia on March 25.At this year's edition of the biennial event, Oceania's largest air show, Hanwha Systems will present its next-generation communications system using 5G and low-orbit satellite networks for military transmissions, while Hanwha Aerospace will display its rockets and launchers.