How Hyundai's $21 billion pledge could shield it against Trump's tariffs

Korea 'intends to cooperate' on Alaska LNG project, trade minister tells governor

Masks not done and dusted

Related Stories

Kia mulls price hike in U.S. as tariffs on Mexico take effect

How Hyundai and Kia plan to take on the Trump tariffs

How Trump's auto tariffs could pump the brakes on Hyundai's Genesis

Industry minister to visit U.S. this week to discuss Trump tariffs

Hyundai to invest $21 billion into U.S., dodge Trump's tariffs