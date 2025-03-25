 Hyundai, Sendy partner to launch AI-based logistics service
Hyundai, Sendy partner to launch AI-based logistics service

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 17:59
Oh Ki-yong, managing director of Hyundai Motor's domestic software vehicle business division, and Yeom Sang-jun, CEO of Sendy, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to build an AI-powered logistics platform based on Hyundai's ST1 vehicle at the automaker's headquarters in Seoul on March 24. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor said Tuesday that it has partnered with Sendy, a Korean cargo logistics platform operator, to build an AI-driven logistics service based on Hyundai's ST1 commercial EV.
 
Under a memorandum of understanding, the two companies will integrate the ST1 with Sendy's AI-based logistics optimization system to establish a smart and eco-friendly freight platform.
 

Hyundai's vehicles will be equipped with Sendy's vehicle application designed to recommend optimal delivery routes and minimize empty return trips.
 
The automaker plans to provide essential vehicle data and technical support to ensure the smooth operation of the AI system.
 
The service is expected to launch in the second quarter in the greater Seoul area and gradually expand to major cities nationwide. Hyundai aims to operate 100 units by the end of the year.
 
"This collaboration with Sendy is not just about launching a logistics service, but about creating a new paradigm of AI-powered smart transport," a Hyundai official said.

Yonhap
