Kakao Entertainment launches Berriz, its Weverse competitor
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 17:47
Kakao Entertainment launched its fan community platform, Berriz, on Tuesday to compete with HYBE’s Weverse and SM Entertainment’s Dear U bubble.
The platform prelaunched on March 6 with Antenna's singer Jung Seung-hwan, while the official launch on Tuesday will feature Starship Entertainment's rookie girl group KiiiKiii, which debuted on Monday.
The official fan community of the upcoming MBC drama “Crushology 101,” which is based on the Kakao Webtoon series of the same name, will also join Berriz in April.
The new platform will aim to attract fans of not only K-pop, but also artists in other genres as well as webtoons, musicals and other Korean entertainment, according to the company.
KiiiKiii's fan community currently features a notice section, which includes fan sign events and group announcements, as well as a page where group members post photos and text messages and a community where fans can write posts and talk with one another.
Artists from Kakao Entertainment and its subsidiaries, alongside idols from other agencies, are set to join Berriz, according to the company.
Kakao said the platform’s name refers to the fact that berries “get sweeter and fruitier the more they are gathered up,” with the hope that fans, artists and content will form a fruitful vine.
The app is currently accessible on desktop, iOS and Android.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
