 LG Energy wins ESS battery supply deal in Poland
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 11:36
LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung speaks at a shareholder meeting at LG Twin Tower in Yeouido, western Seoul on March 20. [YONHAP]

LG Energy Solution, Korea's leading battery maker, said Tuesday it has signed a deal to begin supplying batteries next year for energy storage systems (ESSs) to be built in Poland.
 
LG Energy Solution will supply lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the 1-gigawatt-hour (GWh) ESS facility set to start operations in 2027 by Poland's state-run utility firm Polska Grupa Energetyczna, the company said in a press release.
 

The LFP batteries will be produced at LG Energy Solution's plant in Poland's southwestern city of Wroclaw, it said.
 
The company expects the latest deal will help it obtain further ESS battery deals in Europe.
 
To ride out a slowdown in all-electric car sales, LG Energy Solution has changed some of the battery production lines in the Wroclaw plant for the production of ESS batteries, for which demand is on the rise.
 
The company has production facilities in Korea, Poland, Indonesia and North America.

Yonhap
tags LG Energy Solution Poland

