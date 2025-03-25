Experts discuss future at AI Global Conference

Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im delivers the opening address at the AI Global Conference at Lotte Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 25.The conference, centered around the latest trends in AI computing and infrastructure, ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with speakers including AMD Senior Vice President Keith Strier, OpenAI Vice President Chris Lehane and KAIST Prof. Alice Oh.