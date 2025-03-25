'K-tourism Roadshow' in Beijing, Shanghai aims to draw Chinese tourists
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 15:53 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 17:09
Korea is rolling out its largest-ever tourism campaign in China this week, aiming to draw more travelers from its largest inbound market.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Tuesday that it is hosting two “K-tourism Roadshow” events — one in Beijing and another in Shanghai — as part of efforts to boost Chinese tourism to Korea.
The first event in Beijing on Tuesday brings together 74 tourism-related organizations from both countries.
A second event is scheduled for Thursday in Shanghai, targeting the eastern and central regions of China — leading areas in individual travel to Korea, according to the ministry. The region also accounts for the highest number of Korean visa issuances and flight connections.
The roadshows mark a renewed push to deepen cooperation between the two countries’ travel industries. A formal agreement is expected to be signed between Korean and Chinese tourism associations during the events.
Beyond traditional sightseeing, Korea is highlighting niche travel experiences tailored to evolving Chinese consumer trends. This includes wellness tourism — such as ophthalmology and medical checkups — and pet-friendly options, catering to China’s growing pet-owning population. Culinary tourism, cultural festivals and marine experiences will also be spotlighted.
“Korea’s unique resources, such as esports and K-pop, as well as ordinary daily life in Korea, such as visits to beauty salons, convenience stores and cafes, are attractive tourist resources for the Chinese market,” said Kim Jung-hoon, the director-general of the strategic tourism export division at the ministry.
“China is the top market for Korean tourism, with one in three foreign visitors being Chinese. In particular, the average expenditure per person is about 3 million won [$2,041], making China a high-spending, important market. The ‘K-tourism Roadshow’ in Beijing and Shanghai will further increase demand for inbound tourism from China.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
