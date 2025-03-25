 Former heritage research center director under investigation for keeping artifacts at home
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 15:42 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 17:09
Confiscated iron artifacts from the Gaya (42-562) confederacy [GYEONGGI BUKBU PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

A former director of a state-run cultural heritage research center is under police investigation for allegedly removing iron artifacts from the Gaya (42-562) period while participating in archaeological excavation projects and keeping them at his home.
 
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said Tuesday that the man in his 60s is being investigated without detention for violating Korea’s Cultural Heritage Protection Act. 
 
According to the police, the suspect had been involved in various archaeological excavation projects since 1985, working across numerous historical sites in Korea. He had once served as the head of a research center affiliated with the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage. 
 

Police allege that the former center director secretly took 31 iron artifacts from excavation sites, including cast iron axes, arrowheads and spearheads. The items were uncovered at sites in Gimhae in South Gyeongsang and Yangpyeong in Gyeonggi.
 
These artifacts are believed to date from the 1st to 5th centuries, spanning the Proto-Three Kingdoms and Gaya periods — eras significant for their scarce and academically valuable relics.
 
While authorities emphasized that such unearthed artifacts are not commercially traded and must be assessed by the Korea Heritage Service for state ownership or preservation, they noted the items' historical significance rather than market value.
 
The suspect has reportedly denied any criminal intent, claiming he had always intended to return the items and had not sought personal gain from keeping them.
 
The police said they plan to conduct further assessments of the artifacts, with appropriate measures such as state repossession to follow.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
