Katseye member Lara comes out as queer in message to fans
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 16:25 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 17:09
Lara, a member of the K-pop girl group Katseye, shared a personal message with fans on Monday, opening up about how she identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community with honesty and vulnerability. The message marked a rare and significant moment in the traditionally conservative world of K-pop.
Lara, who is American and serves as the group’s main vocalist, emphasized that her identity is something she embraces fully.
“When Dream Academy came out, I was really scared, to be honest, because I didn’t know if people would accept me, and I thought it might ruin my chances of getting in,” said Lara during a live chat with her fans.
“The Debut: Dream Academy” was a survival audition show that aired from Sept. 1 to Nov. 17, 2023. The show was jointly produced by HYBE and Geffen Records.
“I was really scared [to come out], and now I’m so grateful that people in my life, and you guys, too, have been so supportive, so I feel so proud of it and no shame at all,” Lara said. “You gave me so much love and support and it made me feel so confident in who I am.”
Katseye, a multinational group under the Korean entertainment powerhouse HYBE, comprises six members: Lara, Daniela, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae. The group was formed in 2023.
This summer, the group is set to perform at Lollapalooza, one of the United States’ largest music festivals, held in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 31 to August 3.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
