Director Yeon Sang-ho explores faith, perception in new Netflix film 'Revelations'
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 13:28
- KIM JI-YE
Director Yeon Sang-ho, best known internationally for his 2016 zombie thriller “Train to Busan” and the Netflix series “Hellbound” (2021-24), has once again blurred the lines between graphic art and cinema in his latest project, “Revelations.” The new Netflix thriller, released on March 21, is an adaptation of his 2022 webtoon of the same name.
“It was only natural for me to try making it into a film, since my main profession is filmmaking and I have a webtoon I've published to work with,” Yeon said during an interview with local reporters on Monday.
But “Revelations,” he explained, holds particular significance. Unlike his earlier works, which often leaned into the fantastical — what he described as “monsters endlessly appearing” and “grand” narratives — this film takes a more introspective turn. Its structure is shaped by what Yeon sees as a fundamental human tendency: the selective nature of perception.
“I wanted to explore the moments when things that had always been in plain sight suddenly become visible,” he said. “This film is about how people tend to see what they want to see.”
Set against a grim backdrop, “Revelations” follows Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) a devout priest who believes he is destined to punish an ex-convict, and detective Lee Yeon-hui (Shin Hyun-been), who is haunted by visions of her deceased sister as she investigates a related missing-person case.
While the story was born from Yeon’s personal interest in the psychology of perception and projection, he soon realized the theme had broader implications.
“The instinct to infer or assume has both positive and negative sides,” he said, seeing it as a social phenomenon. “Society created this film.”
The director emphasized that “Revelations” reflects a climate in which individuals increasingly believe only what they want to believe.
“As someone living in this society, I try to infuse much of what I feel into my work,” he said. “This [biased] atmosphere has always existed, but it seems to be accelerating.”
In a notable collaboration, Yeon brought in Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, known for films “Gravity” (2013), “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004) and “Roma” (2018), as the executive producer. Cuarón contributed across key stages of production — from development and editing to marketing — but Yeon said the Oscar-winning director was most focused on the film’s vision.
“Throughout planning, editing, and especially the final promotional stages, he shared valuable insights on how best to convey the core message of the film,” Yeon said.
Despite his growing international presence, Yeon remains energized by new challenges. His upcoming slate includes his first independent film “Face” (translated), as well as a film tentatively titled “Gunche” starring actors Jun Ji-hyun, Go Soo, and Ji Chang-wook, and more overseas projects, such as a Japanese TV series and his first English film “35th Street.”
Yet, even with a packed schedule, Yeon confessed to moments of feeling overwhelmed. Still, unlike many artists who step away from work to recharge, Yeon finds his fuel in creation. “Working on something new gives me energy,” he said.
“My independent film was especially refreshing. We had just two crew members on production and two on directing. Sometimes I had to set up my own chair,” he said with a laugh. “But it felt like a vacation.”
Yeon, who first rose to prominence with animated films like “The King of Pigs” (2011) and “Seoul Station” (2016), also expressed interest in commercial animation — a departure from his roots in independent projects.
“I've made a lot of indie animation, but I often think about trying something commercial,” he said. “I'm always thinking about what that could look like. However, I still haven't found a clear opportunity or answer for it yet.”
