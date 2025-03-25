Arte Museum releases iconic first album
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:44
Arte Museum, known for its large-scale immersive media art exhibitions, has released its first official album, a compilation of music that has underscored some of its most iconic shows.
Titled simply “Sound Track,” the album debuted Monday and features 20 pieces, including classical works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Frédéric Chopin. The release also includes exclusive original compositions used in two of the museum’s flagship exhibitions: “Arte Museum X Musée d'Orsay” and “Light of Masterpieces.”
Twelve tracks from the album come from “Arte Museum X Musée d'Orsay,” a joint media art project that blends digital innovation with timeless Impressionist art. The remaining eight selections come from "Light of Masterpieces,” an immersive experience that reimagines canonical works from the Western art tradition using cutting-edge projection and sound.
At the helm of the album project is music director Jang Young-gyu, whose credits include over 50 Korean films and television dramas, such as “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” (2024), “Train to Busan” (2016) and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008).
The project also features performances by Philstring, a contemporary string ensemble whose arrangements are intended to enhance the emotional resonance of both classical and original works. According to Arte Museum, the collaboration between Jang and Philstring reflects a fusion of classical and modern soundscapes — an auditory experience that mirrors the museum’s visual philosophy.
“We constantly received inquiries about the music from our exhibitions after visitors attended our art shows,” the museum said in a press release. “So we decided to work on this project to meet their needs.”
Arte Museum emphasized that “Sound Track” is more than a musical archive. “This project will leave a profound impact through the carefully crafted music itself,” the statement read. “It will allow audiences to relive the emotional atmosphere of our exhibitions long after they leave the museum.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
