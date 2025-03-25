Park Bo-gum talks 'unicorn' husband role in Netflix's 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 13:49
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
In “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” Netflix’s latest original series set in mid-20th century Jeju Island, Park Bo-gum plays Gwan-sik, a quietly devoted man who stands as a steadfast light in Ae-soon’s difficult life. As she faces the harsh realities of womanhood in a patriarchal society, Gwan-sik walks beside her — tender yet unwavering.
His unconditional love, bordering on the fantastical, feels almost too pure for the gritty, documentary-like tone of the show. Online, fans call him a “unicorn” — a fictional ideal of a husband, generous and defiant in all the right ways. For instance, he offers his own food to Ae-soon, played by singer and actor IU, when her mother-in-law serves her burnt rice, and he boldly defends her place in the household with lines like, “Ae-soon didn’t come here to be a daughter-in-law.” In an era shaped by conservative values, such actions seem impossible.
Yet, Park Bo-gum makes the fantasy feel real.
Though his screen time is limited, the 32-year-old actor leaves an indelible impression. From a buzz-cut high school student to a weathered Jeju fisherman, he convincingly portrays a man aging through love, loss, and responsibility. His performance captures the wide arc of Gwan-sik’s life — from him as a boy who only sees Ae-soon to him as a father shouldering the weight of grief.
Before this 16-episode comes to an end on March 28, the local press met with Park for an interview on Monday at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What were your thoughts playing Gwan-sik, a “unicorn” as some have called him?
Even while reading the script, I thought he was admirable. He’s someone who loves deeply and lives for others. It may seem idealistic, but I don’t think he's an impossible character. There are people like Gwan-sik out there — kindhearted and devoted.
What part of Gwan-sik do you want to emulate?
His quiet strength. He made me rethink what an ideal life and a good person looks like. I want to be that kind of person.
Do you think Gwan-sik was a bad son?
Not at all. He’s a loving son who also received a lot of love. That’s why he knows how to give love to Ae-soon. If it were me, I’d side with my wife. As singer Sean once told me, “A happy marriage means listening to your wife.” I agree.
How was it playing a 1960-70s character?
I was surprised by how vividly the script brought that era to life. Even without having lived through it, I could feel it. Every character in this show contributes to that world. I’m grateful to have added this story to my filmography. Writer Lim Sang-choon is brilliant. She writes parts depicting adults who protect the vulnerable in such a moving way.
Did the Jeju setting pose any challenges?
Director Kim Won-seok gave me a breakdown of the characters’ hometown. Since Gwan-sik’s mother is from outside Jeju, he doesn’t speak full-on dialect. I used subtle Jeju intonations. Gwan-sik doesn’t speak much, so I imagined he’d have a low, calm voice — like an athlete. I also gained about 4 kilograms (2.2 pounds) and used darker foundation to match his tanned look.
After completing my military service, I became more open to challenging roles. I wanted to expand as an actor. To portray young fatherhood, I thought deeply about love, responsibility and grief. I drew from my family’s love and the emotions I observed on set. The day we filmed Dong-myung’s funeral was overcast and windy. The older haenyeo (female sea divers) actors were incredibly focused. It felt like saying goodbye with real aunts and grandmothers.
What message did this project leave you with?
To express love more, and to be more grateful. Everyone in this drama is the lead. It felt like the show was telling all of us, “You’ve done well. You made it through.”
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)