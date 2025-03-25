More in Television

Park Bo-gum talks 'unicorn' husband role in Netflix's 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'

Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk, actor Chun Woo-hee donate to wildfire relief efforts

Actor Choi Yeo-jin set to marry boyfriend, wedding details to be broadcast on SBS reality show

Actor Kim Soo-hyun to hold meet and greet in Taiwan despite Kim Sae-ron controversy

Lee Hyo-ri to host beauty makeup competition show 'Just Make Up'