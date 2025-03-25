 KAI, Korean Air bid to upgrade military's Black Hawks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

KAI, Korean Air bid to upgrade military's Black Hawks

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:33
UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters land in formation in combined drills with U.S. troops at a training range in Incheon on March 19. [YONHAP]

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters land in formation in combined drills with U.S. troops at a training range in Incheon on March 19. [YONHAP]

 
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Korean Air have submitted bids for the military's project to upgrade its Black Hawk helicopters, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
 
The 961.3 billion won ($654 million) project seeks to upgrade the UH/HH-60 choppers introduced to the Korean military in the 1990s, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
 

Related Article

KAI, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, has partnered with U.S. defense company Sikorsky Aircraft, the developer of the Black Hawk, and Korean defense company Hanwha Systems. Korean Air, the country's flag carrier, has joined hands with Korean defense company LIG Nex1 and others.
 
DAPA plans to announce the project's preferred bidder late next month after reviewing the proposals.
 
Yonhap
tags Black Hawks U.S. Korea

More in Defense

KAI, Korean Air bid to upgrade military's Black Hawks

Student salute: Veterans honored ahead of West Sea Defense Day

Top generals of Korea, Philippines discuss military cooperation

Defense officials meet in Jakarta over stalled fighter jet project

N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, threatens to strenghten striking power

Related Stories

Prepare for the arrival of ‘black swan’

Black elephant

U.S. Embassy removes Black Lives Matter banner

Black elephant (KOR)

Game maker Pearl Abyss, KTO to curate travel package based on Black Desert
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)