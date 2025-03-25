KAI, Korean Air bid to upgrade military's Black Hawks

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Korean Air have submitted bids for the military's project to upgrade its Black Hawk helicopters, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.The 961.3 billion won ($654 million) project seeks to upgrade the UH/HH-60 choppers introduced to the Korean military in the 1990s, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).KAI, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, has partnered with U.S. defense company Sikorsky Aircraft, the developer of the Black Hawk, and Korean defense company Hanwha Systems. Korean Air, the country's flag carrier, has joined hands with Korean defense company LIG Nex1 and others.DAPA plans to announce the project's preferred bidder late next month after reviewing the proposals.Yonhap