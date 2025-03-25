Korea denounces Dokdo descriptions in Japanese high school textbooks





Lee urged the Japanese government to sincerely reflect on the past. “Since future-oriented bilateral relations must be based on a correct understanding of history, we expect the Japanese government to take a responsible attitude in educating future generations.”

“We strongly protest the Japanese government’s approval of textbooks that contain unfair claims to Dokdo, which is clearly our inherent territory according to history, geography and international law,” the statement added. “We clarify that we cannot accept any of Japan’s claims regarding Dokdo."





Kim Sang-hoon, director general for Asia-Pacific affairs at Seoul's Foreign Ministry, called in Taisuke Mibae, minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge an official protest on Tuesday.



