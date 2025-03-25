Korea University to hold ceremony for new Global Entertainment Division, expanded media college
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 17:37
Korea University announced Tuesday that it will hold an opening ceremony for the expanded College of Media & Communication, also celebrating its new international student-only Division of Global Entertainment.
The ceremony will take place on Thursday at the Media Hall building, located on the university campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.
The university has promoted its existing School of Media & Communication to the College of Media & Communication starting this spring semester, retaining the existing media program while adding the new Division of Global Entertainment.
The new division offers an undergraduate program that admits only international students, focusing on Korea's entertainment and content industry. Korea University aims to partner with various entertainment companies to further establish itself as a hub for global media education.
Although the School of Media & Communication is not exclusively for international students, many have traditionally shown interest in the program. According to Korea University, the division admitted 72 international students each in the 2022 and 2023 academic years, the same number as the admission quota for Korean students.
"The College of Media & Communication is preparing for a global leap forward, going beyond mere academic restructuring and building on 60 years of innovation in media education," said Kim Dong-one, president of Korea University, in a press release. "The new Division of Global Entertainment will play a key role in fostering international talent, aligning with the rapidly expanding content industry and evolving technologies."
Alumni from the College of Media & Communication, now working at media and entertainment companies such as Naver Webtoon, HYBE and CJ ENM, will also attend the Thursday ceremony. They will meet with students, offering advice to those aspiring to work in the industry.
