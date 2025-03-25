Ulsan aims to open branch campus of U.S. university specializing in gaming by 2026
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 16:31
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The Ulsan Free Economic Zone (UFEZ) Authority announced Tuesday that it is working to establish a branch campus of a U.S.-based overseas university specializing in game-related majors, with the goal of opening admissions as early as the 2026 academic year.
While the name of the university has not yet been disclosed, UFEZ Authority confirmed that the institution has existing branch campuses in Spain and Singapore.
The initiative is part of Ulsan's broader efforts to attract young students and foreign residents to the city. Alongside the branch campus, UFEZ Authority plans to develop a game and content business cluster in the surrounding area to foster industry growth.
UFEZ Authority, Ulsan College and Ulsan ICT Promotion Agency have formed a task force team regarding the branch campus, holding their first meeting on March 6.
UFEZ Authority will be in charge of administrative procedures and communicating with the overseas university, and Ulsan College will be responsible for the student admissions process and operating the departments. Ulsan ICT Promotion Agency will provide the necessary equipment and facilities for the branch campus, as well as create industry-academia projects.
Ulsan College is currently drafting a proposal for a game content department at the branch campus and aims to finalize details with the overseas university within the month. One proposed feature is a dual degree program between Ulsan College's Department of Visual Contents Design and a corresponding department at the overseas institution.
If negotiations proceed smoothly, UFEZ Authority expects the branch campus to begin accepting students for the 2026 academic year at the earliest.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)