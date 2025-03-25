 North Korea to host large-scale art festival for late founder's upcoming birthday


Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 11:16
People take part in celebrations to mark Kim Il Sung's birthday at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on April 14, 2024. [YONHAP]



 
North Korea on Tuesday announced the hosting of a large-scale art festival to mark the birth anniversary of late national founder Kim Il Sung next month.
 
The April Spring People's Art Festival will take place at several venues in Pyongyang, including the People's Palace of Culture, from April 10 to 17, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported ahead of Kim's birthday on April 15.
 

The KCNA described the festival as celebrating Kim's revolutionary life and achievements, as well as current leader Kim Jong-un's guidance of the nation toward power and prosperity and the determination, loyalty and ethics of the North Korean people.
 
Members of art troupes from institutions, companies, factories and farms across the regions will participate in the festival, the KCNA said.
 
The birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the current leader, is one of North Korea's most-celebrated national holidays, alongside that of late leader Kim Jong-il, the father of the incumbent leader.

Yonhap


