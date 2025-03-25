North, Russia agree on continuing medical cooperation

Russia has agreed to continue internships for North Korean doctors in Moscow hospitals and to assist the North in modernizing its pharmaceutical products, including antibiotics, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said Tuesday.The embassy disclosed the agreement on its Facebook account, citing Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora's meeting with Vice Public Health Minister Jon Sol-ryong the previous day.Jon returned to North Korea on Monday after his visit to Russia, accompanied by a working-level delegation from his ministry, to discuss bilateral cooperation on public health.The embassy said that during Jon's visit, Russia agreed to allow doctors from Pyongyang to continue their internships at top medical centers in Moscow in various fields, including cardiology and oncology.Moscow also agreed to assist in the modernization of North Korean pharmaceuticals, particularly the production of modern antibiotics, according to the embassy.Both sides also discussed creating new medical institutions in North Korea, while Pyongyang expressed its willingness to share information regarding its medicine, the embassy noted, adding that Jon agreed to maintain contacts to implement the agreements.Yonhap