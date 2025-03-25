Acting President Han vows to guide Korea safely through Trump 'tariff storm'

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI





The prime minister’s office said Tuesday evening that the White House had sent a message pledging continued cooperation with the Korean government.





“The U.S. is committed to working with Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the ROK government,” the message said, referring to Korea by the acronym for its official name.





“We are confident in the democratic resilience of the ROK and the Korean people,” it added.