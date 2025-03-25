Former President Moon Jae-in's embattled daughter indicted on bribery charges
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 15:22
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Prosecutors investigating former President Moon Jae-in on bribery charges recently indicted Moon’s daughter, Moon Da-hye, on the same charges, it was learned Tuesday.
The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office confirmed Moon Da-hye’s indictment Tuesday, explaining that a civic group submitted a bribery complaint against Moon to the Jongno Police Precinct in Seoul last year. "We received the case from the police at the end of last month,” they aid.
The indictment contained allegations that Moon Da-hye received direct economic benefits during the overseas immigration process related to suspected preferential employment for her former husband, a man surnamed Seo.
“As of now, no decision has been made on the specific investigation method," a prosecution official said. "We are also reviewing the legal theory regarding indicting Seo as a bribery suspect.”
However, Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office said they are not considering questioning Moon Jae-in’s wife, Kim Jung-sook.
“We have been investigating this case regardless of other circumstances, such as the impeachment trial or the possibility of an early presidential election,” the official added. “We will continue to investigate per the law and principles without hesitation.”
The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the employment of Seo as an executive director at Thai Eastar Jet, a Thai corporation owned by former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, after Lee took office as the president of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (Kosme).
Prosecutors are investigating whether there was any quid pro quo between Lee’s appointment as president of Kosme and the airline’s hiring of Seo, as it is unclear why Seo, who previously worked at a gaming company and had no practical experience in the airline industry, was hired as an executive at Thai Eastar Jet.
Prosecutors also believe that the 223 million won ($151,800) in salary and moving expenses paid to Seo by Thai Eastar Jet was a bribe, considering that former President Moon cut off financial support for his daughter Moon Da-hye following Seo’s employment.
During the investigation, prosecutors indicted Moon Jae-in and former lawmaker Lee on bribery charges and summoned key Moon administration figures.
The only suspects who have yet to be questioned are Moon Jae-in and Moon Da-hye. Thus, there is speculation that the prosecution and defense attorneys will soon coordinate the investigation schedule.
BY LIM JEONG-WON
