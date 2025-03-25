Farmers, police clash over pro-impeachment tractor protest as right-wing activists pledge resistance with pots and pans
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 16:11
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Tensions were high in the Namtaeryeong Pass area of Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday after police clashed with farmers attempting to organize a tractor march in favor of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
The confrontation between the Korean Peasants League and the police at Namtaeryeong began at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A truck carrying two tractors affiliated with the league attempted to enter Seoul with dozens of other vehicles but was blocked by police, prompting the driver to protest.
The league previously announced that 20 tractors and 50 cargo vehicles would participate in the protest.
The police did not back down. As a result, protesters often clashed with law enforcement, forcing some vehicles to turn away from Seoul and return to Gwacheon.
Around 20 police buses have been deployed in the Namtaeryeong area, and riot police were on standby with shields and protective gear.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency planned to deploy 27 riot units, totaling approximately 1,700 officers, while the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said it assigned nine units for security and traffic control in the area.
Additionally, the Gyeonggi Nambu Police set up a temporary checkpoint at the Namtaeryeong Underpass in Gwacheon, blocking cargo trucks carrying tractors. However, as there is no legal basis for prohibiting the transport of tractors by truck, police actions were limited to warnings and guidance.
The Korean Peasants League planned to rally at Namtaeryeong Pass at 2 p.m., calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, before marching toward Gwanghwamun with tractors and trucks.
The Seoul Administrative Court partially allowed the Korean Peasants League’s rally on Tuesday, permitting the protest to include up to 20 trucks but banning the usage of tractors.
"We will fully guarantee the parts permitted by the court, but we will strictly enforce the law regarding the prohibited parts," the police said following the ruling.
"Allowing tractors to enter Seoul is absolutely unacceptable due to concerns about public safety and traffic disruption," said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in a high-ranking officials’ meeting on Tuesday. "The city must cooperate with law enforcement agencies to respond firmly."
Minbyun, or Lawyers for a Democratic Society, which represents the Korean Peasants League, expressed regret over the court's decision and announced plans to file an immediate appeal, seeking a new ruling from a higher court.
Supporters of Yoon planned to block the march and hold an anti-impeachment rally, making a confrontation between the two sides inevitable.
The league issued a statement on Tuesday that "last year's Great March of Namtaeryeong was undertaken peacefully, minimizing traffic congestions and without any conflict.
"We cannot respect the baseless application of the law without any principles, standing in the way of a peaceful tractor rally."
On Dec. 21 last year, the Korean Peasants League staged a rally in Seoul, demanding Yoon’s arrest, bringing about 30 tractors and 50 trucks. However, after a 28-hour standoff with police barricades, they ultimately marched near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul.
Far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and other anti-impeachment figures have also announced counterprotests, with conservative streamers such as HoverLab and Vellado mobilizing their followers.
"This may be our last fight," anti-feminist advocacy group New Men's Solidarity said. "We will stop them at all costs."
The group planned to march near Namtaeryeong Pass toward Bangbae Police Precinct in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Several conservative YouTubers have urged participants to "ensure not a single tractor sets foot in Seoul" and advised them to bring pots, frying pans, ladles and earplugs.
A student-led organization that previously spearheaded political declarations on university campuses also announced plans to physically block the tractors and trucks, pledging "bare-body resistance."
Traffic congestion is expected in areas such as Dongjak-daero and Gwacheon-daero in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Police warn of severe gridlock on roads leading from Gwacheon into central Seoul and potential traffic restrictions between Sadang and Gwacheon.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)