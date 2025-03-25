 Farmers, police clash over pro-impeachment tractor protest as right-wing activists pledge resistance with pots and pans
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Farmers, police clash over pro-impeachment tractor protest as right-wing activists pledge resistance with pots and pans

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 16:11
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Police surround trucks with tractors loaded in the back in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 25. The trucks are driven by members of the Korean Peasants League protesting for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. [NEWS1]

Police surround trucks with tractors loaded in the back in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 25. The trucks are driven by members of the Korean Peasants League protesting for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. [NEWS1]

 
Tensions were high in the Namtaeryeong Pass area of Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday after police clashed with farmers attempting to organize a tractor march in favor of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. 
 
The confrontation between the Korean Peasants League and the police at Namtaeryeong began at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A truck carrying two tractors affiliated with the league attempted to enter Seoul with dozens of other vehicles but was blocked by police, prompting the driver to protest.  
 

Related Article

The league previously announced that 20 tractors and 50 cargo vehicles would participate in the protest. 
 
The police did not back down. As a result, protesters often clashed with law enforcement, forcing some vehicles to turn away from Seoul and return to Gwacheon. 
 
Around 20 police buses have been deployed in the Namtaeryeong area, and riot police were on standby with shields and protective gear.  
 
Farmers and tractor drivers clash with police in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [NEWS1]

Farmers and tractor drivers clash with police in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [NEWS1]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency planned to deploy 27 riot units, totaling approximately 1,700 officers, while the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said it assigned nine units for security and traffic control in the area.  
 
Additionally, the Gyeonggi Nambu Police set up a temporary checkpoint at the Namtaeryeong Underpass in Gwacheon, blocking cargo trucks carrying tractors. However, as there is no legal basis for prohibiting the transport of tractors by truck, police actions were limited to warnings and guidance. 
 
The Korean Peasants League planned to rally at Namtaeryeong Pass at 2 p.m., calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, before marching toward Gwanghwamun with tractors and trucks.   
 
Police cars surround trucks with tractors loaded in the back in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 25. The trucks are driven by members of the Korean Peasants League protesting for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

Police cars surround trucks with tractors loaded in the back in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 25. The trucks are driven by members of the Korean Peasants League protesting for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

Police cars surround trucks with tractors loaded in the back in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 25. The trucks are driven by members of the Korean Peasants League protesting for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

Police cars surround trucks with tractors loaded in the back in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 25. The trucks are driven by members of the Korean Peasants League protesting for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Administrative Court partially allowed the Korean Peasants League’s rally on Tuesday, permitting the protest to include up to 20 trucks but banning the usage of tractors. 
 
"We will fully guarantee the parts permitted by the court, but we will strictly enforce the law regarding the prohibited parts," the police said following the ruling.   
 
Police surrounds a truck with a tractor loaded in the back in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [YONHAP]

Police surrounds a truck with a tractor loaded in the back in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [YONHAP]

 
"Allowing tractors to enter Seoul is absolutely unacceptable due to concerns about public safety and traffic disruption," said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in a high-ranking officials’ meeting on Tuesday. "The city must cooperate with law enforcement agencies to respond firmly."  
 
Minbyun, or Lawyers for a Democratic Society, which represents the Korean Peasants League, expressed regret over the court's decision and announced plans to file an immediate appeal, seeking a new ruling from a higher court.  
 
Supporters of Yoon planned to block the march and hold an anti-impeachment rally, making a confrontation between the two sides inevitable.  
 
A truck turns around to head back to Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, after being blocked by police in southern Seoul on March 25. [YONHAP]

A truck turns around to head back to Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, after being blocked by police in southern Seoul on March 25. [YONHAP]

 
The league issued a statement on Tuesday that "last year's Great March of Namtaeryeong was undertaken peacefully, minimizing traffic congestions and without any conflict.  
 
"We cannot respect the baseless application of the law without any principles, standing in the way of a peaceful tractor rally."  
 
On Dec. 21 last year, the Korean Peasants League staged a rally in Seoul, demanding Yoon’s arrest, bringing about 30 tractors and 50 trucks. However, after a 28-hour standoff with police barricades, they ultimately marched near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul. 
 
Tractors driven by a farmers' group calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest are stopped by police in southern Seoul on Dec. 21. [NEWS1]

Tractors driven by a farmers' group calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest are stopped by police in southern Seoul on Dec. 21. [NEWS1]

 
Far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and other anti-impeachment figures have also announced counterprotests, with conservative streamers such as HoverLab and Vellado mobilizing their followers.  
 
"This may be our last fight," anti-feminist advocacy group New Men's Solidarity said. "We will stop them at all costs."
 
The group planned to march near Namtaeryeong Pass toward Bangbae Police Precinct in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
 
Farmers and tractor drivers clash with police in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [NEWS1]

Farmers and tractor drivers clash with police in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [NEWS1]

 
Several conservative YouTubers have urged participants to "ensure not a single tractor sets foot in Seoul" and advised them to bring pots, frying pans, ladles and earplugs.  
 
A student-led organization that previously spearheaded political declarations on university campuses also announced plans to physically block the tractors and trucks, pledging "bare-body resistance."  
 
Traffic congestion is expected in areas such as Dongjak-daero and Gwacheon-daero in Seocho District, southern Seoul.  
 
The Korean Peasant's League protest for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [YONHAP]

The Korean Peasant's League protest for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on March 25. [YONHAP]

 
Police warn of severe gridlock on roads leading from Gwacheon into central Seoul and potential traffic restrictions between Sadang and Gwacheon.  

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korean Peasants League Tractor

More in Social Affairs

'Under 15' producers defend controversial K-pop competition, but will 're-edit' the show

Farmers, police clash over pro-impeachment tractor protest as right-wing activists pledge resistance with pots and pans

Missing motorcyclist found dead after being swallowed by massive sinkhole in Seoul

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin fined for workplace bullying, claims ex-employee

Korean student in U.S. faces deportation for pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Related Stories

Keep on truckin'

Anti-Yoon farmers aboard tractors in standoff with police in southern Seoul

K League 1 plans to allow fans in from July 10

Jeonbuk edge out Ulsan to take 3-point lead at top of K League

Jumbos' Jung Ji-seok signs record ￦920 million contract
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)