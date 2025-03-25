Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin fined for workplace bullying, claims ex-employee
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 13:05
Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR, has been fined by the Ministry of Employment and Labor for workplace bullying, according to a post from a former ADOR employee.
On Monday afternoon, a former ADOR employee shared a post online about the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s recent decision regarding Min’s workplace bullying.
Min was appointed CEO of ADOR in November 2020 and resigned from the role in August last year, though she continued as an executive director. Later, in November of the same year, Min stepped down as executive director, officially parting ways with ADOR.
The employee also said that Min’s actions were taken very seriously by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, citing the recognition of the misconduct as being of a high level.
“The percentage of recognized workplace bullying cases is only 12 percent, and imposing a fine beyond a simple warning is an extremely severe penalty,” the former ADOR employee said in the post.
This individual had filed a complaint with the Ministry of Employment and Labor in August, alleging that she had been subjected to workplace bullying by Min.
She further claimed that she had reported a male executive for sexual harassment in March 2024, but Min sided with him, assisting him in drafting explanations and defenses for his actions.
The former ADOR employee also alleged that Min repeatedly positioned the executive near her, thereby creating a hostile work environment, even after she requested that these incidents cease.
“An external agency’s reinvestigation into the male executive’s alleged workplace bullying and sexual harassment recognized the bullying but found it difficult to assess the sexual harassment claim; no additional fine was imposed,” the former ADOR employee said regarding the sexual harassment case.
She also hinted at further legal action, claiming that, instead of apologizing, the former ADOR CEO filed lawsuits against her.
“I clearly gave Min about four opportunities to apologize and put an end to all this, but instead, she chose to sue me,” the ex-ADOR employee said.
“Now, no apology is needed. I will vigorously pursue the remaining civil and criminal cases.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
