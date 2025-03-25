 Gimpo Goldline train delayed for 30 minutes during morning commute
Korea JoongAng Daily

Gimpo Goldline train delayed for 30 minutes during morning commute

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 10:38
A mechanic inspects a Gimpo Goldline train at a railway depot in October 2023. [YONHAP]

A Gimpo Goldline train in Gyeonggi was delayed for about 30 minutes during the morning commute on Tuesday due to an unknown cause.
 
A train traveling toward Gimpo International Airport came to a stop while in operation at Gochon Station in Gimpo at around 8:47 a.m., according to Gimpo Gold Line SRS, the operator of the rail line. 
 

The Gimpo Goldline, an automated, unmanned metro service that opened in 2019, connects Gimpo in Gyeonggi to Seoul’s subway system via Gimpo International Airport Station.  
 
Concerns have been raised since 2023 about potential crowd-related disasters due to the limited number of train carriages and their maximum capacity. The line is also commonly called the "hell train" as it often becomes overcrowded during rush hour.
 
No injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning.
 
Train operations were delayed in both directions until around 9:14 a.m., when Gimpo Goldline SRS completed restoration work.
 
The operator plans to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
