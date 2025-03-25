Historic Buddhist temple Gounsa incinerated in Uiseong wildfire
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:26 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:46
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
A massive wildfire that began in Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang has completely burned down Gounsa, a major Buddhist temple founded in A.D. 681 by monk Uisang during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935). Located on the slopes of Mount Deungun in Uiseong County’s Danchon-myeon, the temple was the head temple of the Jogye Order’s 16th district.
While the officials from the Korea Heritage Service on Monday had relocated some of its most treasured relics — including a stone Buddha statue designated a treasure by the state — to other areas in North Gyeongsang, the temple structure itself could not be saved.
The wildfire has rapidly spread across Uiseong, reaching dangerously close to the historic Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, a Unesco World Heritage site.
At 4:55 p.m., the Andong city government issued a disaster alert message, urging residents of Hahoe Village to evacuate to designated shelters.
Emergency crews are deploying water around the perimeter of the heritage site to prevent embers from igniting the village. Firefighting infrastructure already in place near historic landmarks is being used as a precautionary measure.
The wildfire initially broke out at approximately 11:25 a.m. on Saturday on a mountain in Uiseong. Fueled by powerful winds, the fire spread across multiple areas, reaching Andong the following day.
Authorities are continuing their efforts to contain the fire, but worsening wind conditions and dry weather have complicated response operations. No injuries or fatalities have been reported as of Monday evening, but concerns remain high for the safety of historic sites and residents in the fire’s path.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)