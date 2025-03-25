Kim Soo-hyun's fan event in Taiwan cancelled amid scandal
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 21:20
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's meet and greet in Taiwan has been cancelled due to issues regarding his "schedules," 7-Eleven Taiwan said Tuesday.
"The Kim Soo-hyun fan meeting event, which was scheduled to take place on March 30, has been cancelled because of the actor's change in schedules," the retail brand said Wednesday through a post on Instagram, adding that the tickets will be refunded.
The meet and greet would have marked the actor's first public appearance since March 10, when late actor Kim Sae-ron's family began accusing Kim Soo-hyun of dating her when she was a minor.
The event was organized by 7-Eleven Taiwan, which was supposed to release Kim Soo-hyun-themed beverage and food products in tandem with the event. The company also planned to have pictures of Kim Soo-hyun hung up on the doors of 7-Eleven convenience stores around the country but halted both plans, according to local media.
Kim Soo-hyun could be liable to pay back 30 million Taiwan dollars ($910,000) to 7-Eleven, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun's agency Goldmedalist filed an additional criminal complaint against Kim Se-ui, operator of the YouTube channel Hoverlab, accusing him of making threats during a live stream.
Law firm LKB & Partners, representing the agency, said Monday that Kim on his YouTube channel “threatened to release footage of Kim Soo-hyun if Disney+ does not cancel the release of the series 'Knock-Off,'" in which the actor stars.
Disney+ postponed the release of "Knock-Off" due to the scandal. The series was initially rumored to premiere in April.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
