 Kim Soo-hyun's fan event in Taiwan cancelled amid scandal
Kim Soo-hyun's fan event in Taiwan cancelled amid scandal

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 21:20
Actor Kim Soo-hyun on April 25, 2024 [NEWS1]

 
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's meet and greet in Taiwan has been cancelled due to issues regarding his "schedules," 7-Eleven Taiwan said Tuesday.
 
"The Kim Soo-hyun fan meeting event, which was scheduled to take place on March 30, has been cancelled because of the actor's change in schedules," the retail brand said Wednesday through a post on Instagram, adding that the tickets will be refunded.
 

The meet and greet would have marked the actor's first public appearance since March 10, when late actor Kim Sae-ron's family began accusing Kim Soo-hyun of dating her when she was a minor.
 
The event was organized by 7-Eleven Taiwan, which was supposed to release Kim Soo-hyun-themed beverage and food products in tandem with the event. The company also planned to have pictures of Kim Soo-hyun hung up on the doors of 7-Eleven convenience stores around the country but halted both plans, according to local media.
 
7-Eleven Taiwan's notice on Instagram, announcing the cancellation of actor Kim Soo-hyun's meet and greet [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Kim Soo-hyun could be liable to pay back 30 million Taiwan dollars ($910,000) to 7-Eleven, according to media reports.
 
Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun's agency Goldmedalist filed an additional criminal complaint against Kim Se-ui, operator of the YouTube channel Hoverlab, accusing him of making threats during a live stream.
 
Law firm LKB & Partners, representing the agency, said Monday that Kim on his YouTube channel “threatened to release footage of Kim Soo-hyun if Disney+ does not cancel the release of the series 'Knock-Off,'" in which the actor stars.
 
Disney+ postponed the release of "Knock-Off" due to the scandal. The series was initially rumored to premiere in April.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]


