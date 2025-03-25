Korean student in U.S. faces deportation for pro-Palestinian demonstrations

A Columbia University student from Korea is facing deportation as she has participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, The New York Times reported Monday.U.S. immigration officials have tried to arrest and deport the 21-year-old student, surnamed Chung, as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration argues her presence in the United States hinders the administration's foreign policy agenda of halting the spread of antisemitism, according to the newspaper.Chung sued Trump and other high-ranking officials Monday, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials visited several residences on March 13 and searched Chung's university housing.Chung has joined pro-Palestinian demonstrations since last year, but her lawyer said she did not speak to reporters, negotiate on behalf of student demonstrators or take any leadership position, according to the paper.Yonhap