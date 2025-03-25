Missing motorcyclist found in state of cardiac arrest in massive Seoul sinkhole
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 13:35
A motorcyclist who had been missing after being swallowed by a massive sinkhole in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, was found in a state of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
An official from Gangdong Fire Station told reporters at 1 p.m. Tuesday that the man in his 30s was discovered in a state of cardiac arrest at around 11:22 a.m.
“We found the man about 50 meters [164 feet] below the center of the sinkhole after around 17 hours of search operations,” the official said.
The 20-meter-wide sinkhole abruptly appeared at around 6:29 p.m. Monday near an elementary school in Myeongil-dong, swallowing the motorcyclist and injuring the driver of an SUV that had passed through the area just before the collapse. The hole spanned four and a half lanes.
