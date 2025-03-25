 Missing motorcyclist found in state of cardiac arrest in massive Seoul sinkhole
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Missing motorcyclist found in state of cardiac arrest in massive Seoul sinkhole

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 13:35
Emergency responders conduct a rescue operations at an intersection near Daemyung Elementary School in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, after a sinkhole appears on March 24. [YONHAP]

Emergency responders conduct a rescue operations at an intersection near Daemyung Elementary School in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, after a sinkhole appears on March 24. [YONHAP]

 
A motorcyclist who had been missing after being swallowed by a massive sinkhole in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, was found in a state of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
An official from Gangdong Fire Station told reporters at 1 p.m. Tuesday that the man in his 30s was discovered in a state of cardiac arrest at around 11:22 a.m.
 
“We found the man about 50 meters [164 feet] below the center of the sinkhole after around 17 hours of search operations,” the official said.
 
The 20-meter-wide sinkhole abruptly appeared at around 6:29 p.m. Monday near an elementary school in Myeongil-dong, swallowing the motorcyclist and injuring the driver of an SUV that had passed through the area just before the collapse. The hole spanned four and a half lanes.
 

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags korea sinkhole seoul gangdong

More in Social Affairs

Missing motorcyclist found in state of cardiac arrest in massive Seoul sinkhole

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin fined for workplace bullying, claims ex-employee

Korean student in U.S. faces deportation for pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Exclusive: Further eligibility details for Korea's new top tech visa revealed

Search efforts ongoing for person trapped in sinkhole in Seoul

Related Stories

Seoul gov't vows proactive measures to prevent sinkholes

Ikea eyes flat-pack fortunes with first Seoul store in April

Sinkhole site deemed 'safe' despite plummeting groundwater levels

Nobody wants a garbage incinerator in their back yard

Sinkhole in Seoul's Gangdong District traps SUV and motorcycle, injures one
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)