Search efforts ongoing for person trapped in sinkhole in Seoul

Search efforts were underway for the second day Tuesday for a motorcyclist who fell into a large sinkhole that suddenly appeared in Seoul and left another person injured, officials said.The 20-meter-wide (65-foot-wide) sinkhole abruptly appeared Monday at an intersection near an elementary school in eastern Seoul at 6:29 p.m., swallowing the motorcycle driver and injuring another vehicle driver, who passed the road just before the collapse.During overnight search operations, authorities discovered a mobile phone, presumed to belong to the motorcyclist, in the sinkhole at 1:37 a.m. before finding the motorcycle about two hours later, approximately 30 meters underground.They have yet to find the missing person, with authorities resuming search operations with heavy equipment at 7 a.m.Yonhap