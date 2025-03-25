Search efforts ongoing for person trapped in sinkhole in Seoul
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 10:53
Search efforts were underway for the second day Tuesday for a motorcyclist who fell into a large sinkhole that suddenly appeared in Seoul and left another person injured, officials said.
The 20-meter-wide (65-foot-wide) sinkhole abruptly appeared Monday at an intersection near an elementary school in eastern Seoul at 6:29 p.m., swallowing the motorcycle driver and injuring another vehicle driver, who passed the road just before the collapse.
During overnight search operations, authorities discovered a mobile phone, presumed to belong to the motorcyclist, in the sinkhole at 1:37 a.m. before finding the motorcycle about two hours later, approximately 30 meters underground.
They have yet to find the missing person, with authorities resuming search operations with heavy equipment at 7 a.m.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
