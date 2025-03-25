Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

Wildfires raging in southeastern Korea over the past several days have burned 14,694 hectares of woodland, caused 15 casualties, including four fatalities, and left more than 3,300 people displaced, the government said Tuesday.Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong announced the latest extent of forest fire damage at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul, saying the firefighting efforts are impeded by strong winds, dry weather and other inclement conditions.The government will mobilize all available resources, including 110 helicopters and 6,700 personnel, on Tuesday to contain the wildfires in Sancheong, Hadong and Gimhae, all in South Gyeongsang, Uiseong in North Gyeongsang and Ulsan, Ko said.Firefighters had contained an average of 88 percent of the wildfires in the five regions as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the minister said, adding efforts will also be made to prevent the blaze from spreading to residential areas.Local governments have also implemented various safety measures, such as blocking roads and evacuating residents in advance, to minimize damage from the fires, he said.Ko noted that a total of 234 forest fires occurred nationwide this year, and most of them were caused by accidental fires by mountain visitors and the burning of agricultural byproducts or trash.Yonhap