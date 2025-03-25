Appellate court and......

The Seoul High Court will hand down a ruling on Wednesday regarding Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung’s appeal against his conviction on charges of violating election law. Lee was found guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act by lying during his 2021 presidential campaign and was handed a suspended one-year sentence by the Seoul Central District Court last year.If the Seoul High Court upholds or stiffens the lower court’s sentence against the DP leader, he would come under great pressure from both the rival People Power Party and some members of his own party to stand down as a presidential contender. [PARK YONG-SEOK]