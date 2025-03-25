DP must cease impeachment crusade with national stability at stake

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Constitutional Court’s rejection of the impeachment motion against Han Duck-soo has reinstated him as acting president. This decision comes 87 days after the Democratic Party (DP), which holds a parliamentary majority, railroaded the motion in the National Assembly. With President Yoon Suk Yeol already suspended from duty due to the declaration of martial law, the DP’s attempt to paralyze even the acting president has now been ruled excessive by the court.A majority of justices found that most of the impeachment charges raised by the DP — such as Han’s veto of a special prosecutor bill or allegations related to martial law and treason — did not constitute violations of the Constitution or the law. The court did acknowledge that Han’s refusal to appoint a Constitutional Court justice recommended by the National Assembly was a breach of the Constitution and relevant laws. However, it concluded that this did not meet the threshold for dismissal, leading to the impeachment motion’s rejection. Two justices, Cho Han-chang and Cheong Hyung-sik, dismissed the case on procedural grounds due to a lack of quorum. The only justice who voted in favor of impeachment was Chung Kye-seon, widely regarded as progressive.Since the launch of the Yoon administration, the DP has introduced 30 impeachment motions, 13 of which were passed by votes relying on a majority. Yet, all nine cases that have reached the Constitutional Court thus far have been rejected. Even before Han was reinstated, the DP had already proposed another impeachment motion — this time against Minister of Economy and Finance and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok. As acting president, Choi appointed two Constitutional Court justices nominated by the National Assembly, allowing the court to function with eight justices. However, the DP continued its offensive, claiming he had failed to appoint the DP's nominee, Ma Eun-hyuk. This pattern has fueled criticism that the DP has been abusing its majority to push through impeachments based on political calculations rather than legal merit.It is inappropriate for the DP to continue contesting the decision despite a clear majority ruling by the Constitutional Court. Party leader Lee Jae-myung stated, “We cannot but respect the ruling,” yet immediately questioned whether “the public would find it acceptable.” Some within the DP have even hinted at a possible second impeachment attempt against Han, seizing on the court’s interpretation that the required quorum for such a move is a simple majority in the National Assembly. This was exemplified by a DP spokesperson’s social media post, which implied that if the court had ruled the threshold to be two-thirds of all lawmakers, impeaching Choi or attempting to remove Han again would have been impossible. Instead of reflecting on their reckless impeachment attempts, the DP appears more focused on flexing its parliamentary muscle — a move that risks alienating the public.Upon returning to the government complex in Seoul, Han stated, “At this point, left and right do not matter — what matters is the nation’s progress,” emphasizing his commitment to national unity. He immediately chaired a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to coordinate wildfire responses. But his challenges are only beginning. Urgent tasks include stabilizing Korea-U.S. relations amid uncertainty following U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and responding effectively to the looming “tariff war.” Domestically, Han must navigate issues such as pension reform, an upcoming supplementary budget and the DP’s continued push for Ma’s appointment. He must take to heart the Constitutional Court’s ruling and do his utmost to restore national stability.