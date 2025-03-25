Korea blow early lead in tepid 1-1 draw
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 22:14 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 22:51
- PAIK JI-HWAN
SUWON, Gyeonggi — Korea blew an early lead to draw 1-1 with Jordan in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi on Tuesday, recording a third straight draw after two tepid outings against Palestine and Oman.
Regular captain Son Heung-min started as a No. 9 in a 4-2-3-1 formation in lieu of striker Joo Min-kyu after showcasing little impact on the left flank in the Oman game.
Hwang Hee-chan was on the left, with Lee Dong-gyeong starting on the right and regular No. 10 pick Lee Jae-sung starting behind Son.
Veteran midfielder Hwang In-beom was back in the starting XI after missing last week’s qualifier against Oman due to injury in the absence of injured Lee Kang-in and Paik Seung-ho.
Hwang’s presence was visible from the start, attempting Korea’s first shot of the match that went on target in the third minute.
The Taeguk Warriors found ways to progress build-ups despite pressure from the Jordanian midfield and broke through in the fifth minute, with Lee Jae-sung tucking in a corner from Son for an early lead.
Hwang acted as an engine for Korea’s attack, providing long passes to the front.
Son latched onto passes in the final third a few times, but struggled to convert as a deep Jordan defense crowded him throughout the game.
Jordan struggled at the start but eventually broke through in the 30th minute when Mahmoud Al-Mardi converted after a rebound to make it 1-1.
Jordan looked emboldened after their equalizer, holding the ball longer and starting to threaten the Korea defense more.
Neither side were able to break through, with the half ending at 1-1.
The crowd had some entertainment to enjoy during the halftime break as Korean rock duo Norazo came onto the pitch for a halftime show.
Manager Hong Myung-bo made one change in attack at the start of the second half, replacing Lee Dong-gyeong with 18-year-old Yang Min-hyeok in his first senior appearance.
Korea had more possession in the second half, but were unable to do anything in front of goal.
Hong made two more changes in attack by substituting in right winger Yang Hyun-jun and striker Oh Se-hun, pushing Son to the left wing. Son also came off in the 92nd minute, with Oh Hyeon-gyu replacing him.
The reshuffled offense didn't struggle to keep possession but proved entirely unable to do anything with it, stuck in an uncomfortable war of attrition until the final whistle.
Tuesday's draw marks Korea's third in a row after two 1-1 ties with Palestine and Oman in the third qualifying round.
Korea is still three points ahead at the top of Group B despite Tuesday's draw. The squad has collected 16 points from their past eight qualifiers in the third qualifying round.
The final two qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait in June will determine whether Korea books a direct ticket to their 11th consecutive World Cup.
