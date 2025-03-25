Atlanta Drive GC edges out New York Golf Club in TGL final
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 14:54 Updated: 25 Mar. 2025, 14:55
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Justin Thomas, Billy Horshel and Patrick Cantlay of Atlanta Drive GC grabbed a narrow 6-5 win over Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young of New York Golf Club in the best-of-three TGL final series at SoFi Center in Florida on Monday, taking an edge in a race to become the inaugural TGL champions.
The two sides tied at 2-2 after the first nine holes and headed to the singles session that heated up from the 10th and 11th holes.
Each TGL match consists of 15 holes, split into two sessions: nine holes of triples, where golfers alternate shots in a 3x3 format, and six holes of singles, where two golfers face off head-to-head. The team with the fewest shots on a hole wins a point, and the team with the most points at the end wins the match.
Young captured two points on the 10th hole, with Horshel responding by also grabbing two points on the next hole.
Each hole is worth a point, but if a team throws the so-called “hammer” on a hole and the opposing team accepts it, the value of the hole increases to two points. A team is allowed to throw the hammer on any hole.
The 12th hole went scoreless, with one point going back and forth through the 14th hole, before Cantlay secured a point on the 15th hole to seal Atlanta Drive’s first win of the series.
Both the second and third matches of the final were due to take place on Tuesday as of press time.
Tuesday’s contests will wrap up a two-month TGL campaign that made its debut this year that saw six teams — New York Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC, Bay Golf Club, Boston Common Golf and Jupiter Links Golf Club — competing in a round-robin format before the semifinals. Boston Common and Jupiter Links missed the cut for the semifinals this season.
This season has featured PGA stars such as Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links, Rory McIlroy of Boston Common and sole Korean representation Tom Kim of Jupiter Links.
But the 2025 campaign may be the last time the league will feature only male golfers, as the league could invite LPGA competitors starting next season.
Alexis Ohanian, one of the owners of Los Angeles Golf Club, told CNN on Monday that he expects that the TGL “will soon be featuring top female stars as well.”
“I’m not making any news here, but I’ll just say that when I invested, it was on the condition that I get a women’s team as well,” Ohanian said.
The 2025 season ran from January to March, with the 2026 season schedule and the number of teams competing next season yet to be determined.
The PGA stars who have participated in the inaugural TGL can now turn their attention over to the ongoing PGA season that will offer plenty of action to catch through December.
Next on the PGA Tour, the Texas Children’s Houston Open tees off in Houston, Texas on Thursday.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)