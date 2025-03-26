 Business sentiment for April pessimistic over global trade risks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Business sentiment for April pessimistic over global trade risks

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 09:35
Containers are stacked at a port in in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on March 14. [NEWS1]

Containers are stacked at a port in in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on March 14. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's business sentiment remains pessimistic for April, a poll showed Wednesday, amid growing uncertainties associated with global trade.
 
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales stood at 88 for next month, according to the monthly poll by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).
 

Related Article

 
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite. The index has remained below 100 for 37 consecutive months since April 2022.
 
The BSI for the manufacturing sector came to 92 for April, while the index for nonmanufacturing was recorded at 84.2.
 
Among nonmanufacturing industries, all but the restaurant and lodging sectors anticipated weakened confidence for April. In manufacturing industries, negative sentiment was prevalent in the automobile, clothing and energy sectors.
 
"With growing global trade uncertainty driven by rising tariffs and protectionism, concerns over economic slowdowns in major countries are becoming a reality," a FKI official said.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Business sentiment

More in Economy

Business sentiment rebounds for first time in five months, BOK survey finds

Combined operating profit of top 500 Korean firms jumps 66% in 2024, mainly on chip boom

Business sentiment for April pessimistic over global trade risks

Shops shutter as pessimism prevails

Value of illicit IBK employee-facilitated loans balloons to $60M

Related Stories

Business sentiment for March remains pessimistic over weak consumption, external risks

Business outlook slightly improves for March amid expectations for rebounding spending

Business sentiment at four year low in February over weak momentum: BOK survey

Business outlook worsens for July due to uncertainties

Business sentiment rebounds for first time in five months, BOK survey finds
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)