 Business sentiment rebounds for first time in five months, BOK survey finds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Business sentiment rebounds for first time in five months, BOK survey finds

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 09:59
Containers are stacked at a port in Busan on March 2. [NEWS1]

Containers are stacked at a port in Busan on March 2. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's business sentiment rebounded for the first time in five months in March amid uncertainty at home and abroad, a central bank poll showed Wednesday.
 
The Composite Business Sentiment Index, or CBSI, in all industries for March came to 86.7, up 1.4 points from the previous month, according to the survey by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

 
It marked the first on-month increase since October, as sentiment had worsened markedly, falling to the lowest level since September 2020 in February, due mainly to President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December and uncertainty stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff scheme.
 
The index measures corporate prospects for business conditions. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
 
The CBSI among manufacturers climbed 1.8 points from a month earlier to 91.9 in March, and that among nonmanufacturers went up 1.2 points to 82.9.
 
The outlook for April, however, fell 2.4 points to 85.6, the survey showed.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea BOK business sentiment

More in Economy

Business sentiment rebounds for first time in five months, BOK survey finds

Combined operating profit of top 500 Korean firms jumps 66% in 2024, mainly on chip boom

Business sentiment for April pessimistic over global trade risks

Shops shutter as pessimism prevails

Value of illicit IBK employee-facilitated loans balloons to $60M

Related Stories

Korea's business sentiment for September improves slightly, remains below par

Business sentiment for April pessimistic over global trade risks

Business sentiment for March remains pessimistic over weak consumption, external risks

Business sentiment at four year low in February over weak momentum: BOK survey

Business sentiment continues falling for 2nd month for January
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)