 Fresh on the job, Finance Minister Choi meets tax, customs chiefs for trade war talk
Fresh on the job, Finance Minister Choi meets tax, customs chiefs for trade war talk

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:16
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok speaks at a meeting with the heads of the National Tax Service, the Korea Customs Service, Public Procurement Service and Statistics Korea at the Sejong government complex on March 26. [YONHAP]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok speaks at a meeting with the heads of the National Tax Service, the Korea Customs Service, Public Procurement Service and Statistics Korea at the Sejong government complex on March 26. [YONHAP]

 
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok speaks at a meeting with the heads of the National Tax Service, the Korea Customs Service, Public Procurement Service and Statistics Korea at the Sejong government complex on March 26. 
 
Choi, who returned to his official post on March 24, highlighted the four organizations' important roles in Korea's response to the global trade war, vowing to focus on revitalizing domestic demand and protecting the nation's vulnerable populations.
 
