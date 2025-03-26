Onion mark, get set, harvest!
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:59
Farmers harvest onions in a field in Seogwipo, Jeju, on March 26.
The harvest season on the island begins in mid-March. The onions are popular for their sweet taste and unique texture compared to those grown on the mainland.
According to Statistics Korea, onion production last year rose 0.2 percent from 2023 to 1,175,276 tons.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)