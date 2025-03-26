 Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains
Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 10:13
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on March 26. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, helped by gains in tech and auto stocks.
 
The Kospi rose 16.84 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,632.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.46 percent.
 
In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.
 
Samsung Electronics rose 1.17 percent, and SK hynix jumped 2.4 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor advanced 2.05 percent, Kia gained 1.59 percent and Hyundai Mobis was up 0.89 percent.
 
Among decliners, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 0.52 percent and Hanwha Ocean declined 0.58 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,464.75 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 4.45 won from the previous session.
 

Yonhap
