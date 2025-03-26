대부인가 천적인가? 벼랑 끝 내몰린 한국 최고 부자 MBK 김병주
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 11:14
-
- PARK EUN-JEE
- [email protected]
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Godfather or nemesis? Korea's richest man stands on a precipice
대부인가 천적인가? 벼랑 끝 내몰린 한국 최고 부자 MBK 김병주
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Michael ByungJu Kim, better known as Kim Byung-ju in Korea and Michael Kim in the United States, currently has a higher net worth than all of Korea's richest people, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, after charting a hugely successful yet controversial path in private equity.
better known as: ~로 더 잘 알려진
net worth: ~에 해당하는 순자산
chart: 기록하다, 걸어오다
private equity: 사모펀드
마이클 병주 김(Michael ByungJu Kim)은 한국에서는 김병주로, 미국에서는 마이클 김으로 더 잘 알려져 있으며, 사모펀드 업계에서 큰 성공을 거둠과 동시에 논란을 일으킨 길을 걸어왔다. 현재 포브스의 실시간 억만장자 리스트에 따르면 그는 한국의 어떤 부자보다도 많은 순자산을 보유하고 있다.
His reputation varies dramatically depending on whom you ask — he is hailed as the “godfather” of dealmaking for pioneering the industry, yet seen as a nemesis by labor unions due to his investment approach.
reputation: 평판
vary: 달라지다, 엇갈리다
dramatically: 극명히
be hailed as: ~로 칭송받다
pioneer: 개척하다
nemesis: 천적
그의 평판은 누구에게 물어보느냐에 따라 극명히 엇갈린다. 사모펀드 업계에선 인수합병의 “대부”로 칭송받는 반면, 노동조합 사이에서는 그의 투자 방식 때문에 천적으로 여겨진다.
But backlash against the 61-year-old investor has intensified recently as his company, MBK Partners, finds itself at the center of two of Korea’s most fiercely contested deals involving Korea Zinc and Homeplus.
backlash: 반발
contested: 논쟁의, 경쟁의
at the center of: ~의 중심에 서다
그러나 최근 들어 김병주(61세) 회장에 대한 반발이 더욱 거세지고 있다. 그의 회사인 MBK파트너스가 한국에서 가장 치열하게 논쟁 중인 두 건의 거래 즉 고려아연과 홈플러스 사건의 중심에 서면서다.
MBK, one of the largest private equity players in Asia, and its partnered brokerages are undergoing probes by the National Tax Service and Financial Supervisory Service.
undergo: ~을 받다, 경험하다
probe: 조사
아시아 최대 규모 사모펀드 중 하나인 MBK파트너스는 현재 관련 증권사들과 함께 국세청과 금융감독원의 조사를 받고 있다.
Lawmakers across the aisle are holding Kim accountable for the worsening profitability of Homeplus, instigated by the serial selling of the retailer’s properties. They are now threatening to file a complaint against the private equity founder after he declined to show up at a committee hearing of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
across the aisle: (주로 정치권의) 양측 모두
instigated by: ~에서 비롯된
threaten to: 위협하다
file a complaint: 고발하다
decline to: ~을 거절하다
여야를 막론한 국회의원들은 홈플러스의 수익성 악화에 대한 책임이 김 회장에게 있다고 보고 있다. 이는 홈플러스 매장의 자산을 연속적으로 매각한 것에서 비롯된 문제라는 지적이다. 김 회장이 화요일(3월 18일) 열린 국회 정무위 청문회에 출석을 거부하자, 의원들은 그에 대해 고발 조치를 진행하겠다고 위협하고 있다.
Who is Michael ByungJu Kim?
김병주 그는 누구인가?
Though born in 1963 in South Gyeongsang, located along Korea’s southeastern coast, Kim is a U.S. citizen. He reportedly moved to the United States during his preparatory school years, later earning a bachelor’s degree from Haverford College and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.
preparatory school years: 학창시절
bachelor’s degree: 학사
master’s degree: 석사
김 회장은 한국 경남에서 태어나긴 했지만 현재 미국 시민권자다. 보도에 따르면 그는 유학을 위해 학창 시절 미국으로 건너갔으며, 하버포드 대학에서 학사 학위를, 하버드 비즈니스스쿨에서 MBA를 취득했다. ))
In 2023, Forbes named Kim the richest man in Korea with a net worth of $9.7 billion, surpassing Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong. He then dropped to second place in 2024.
name: 선정하다
surpass: 뛰어넘다
drop to: ~로 떨어지다
2023년 포브스는 그의 순자산을 97억 달러로 평가하며 그를 한국 최고 부자로 선정했고, 이는 삼성전자 이재용 회장을 뛰어넘는 기록이었다. 2024년에는 2위로 내려갔다.
Before founding MBK Partners in 2005, Kim served as president of Carlyle Asia Partners overseeing buyout deals in the region, and a member of Carlyle Group’s management committee.
oversee: 총괄하다
buyout deals: 인수 거래
2005년 MBK파트너스를 설립하기 전, 그는 칼라일 아시아 파트너스의 사장으로서 아시아 지역 인수 거래를 총괄했으며, 칼라일 그룹 경영위원회에도 속해 있었다.
Support and skepticism
지지와 회의론
Regardless of the controversy, Kim remains a key figure in Korea’s private equity market and a highly successful self-made entrepreneur in the country’s chaebol-dominated economy. Often described as having a “Midas Touch,” he grew one of Korea's first private equity firms into a major player in Asia.
self-made: 자수성가한
entrepreneur: 기업가
논란에도 불구하고 김 회장은 한국의 사모펀드 시장에서 핵심 인물로 남아 있으며, 재벌 중심 경제 구조 속에서 자수성가한 성공적인 기업가로 평가된다. 종종 ‘마이다스의 손’으로 불리는 그는 한국 최초의 사모펀드 중 하나를 아시아의 주요 기업으로 성장시켰다.
However, MBK Partners has been accused of employing a short-term profit approach to acquisition and management and of lacking expertise in the industries it enters through its mergers — a standard criticism of private equity in general. While the firms may exit deals unscathed, or even make money off of the process, the acquisitions can negatively impact the acquired firm’s workers' livelihoods, not to mention those of its investors and partners.
employ: 사용하다
unscathed: 아무 탈없는, 다치지 않은
not to mention: ~은 물론이고
그러나 MBK파트너스는 인수 및 경영에 있어 단기 수익 위주의 전략을 사용하고 있으며, 진출하는 산업에 대한 전문성이 부족하다는 비판을 받고 있다. 이는 사모펀드 전반에 대해 제기되는 일반적인 비판이기도 하다. 이러한 기업들은 거래에서 아무런 피해 없이 빠져나가거나 심지어 수익을 내기도 하지만, 인수된 기업의 투자자, 협력업체 등은 물론이고 인수된 기업의 직원들의 생계에 부정적인 영향을 줄 수 있다.
Homeplus's labor union has accused the private equity firm of prioritizing paying off creditors over looking out for the retail chain in the long term. The union says this is evident from Homeplus's sales of properties including major branches and a logistics center detrimental to its business as well as its utilization of a sale-leaseback agreement, in which MBK Partners made money from selling real estate assets that the branches were then required to rent back.
prioritize A over B: B보다 A를 중시하다
evident: 확실히 드러나다
특히 홈플러스 노조는 MBK파트너스가 장기적 사업 전략보다는 채권자 상환을 우선시한다고 주장하고 있다. 이는 핵심 점포 및 물류센터 등 주요 자산 매각과 더불어, 세일&리스백 방식 계약으로 드러난다. 이 계약은 부동산을 매각한 뒤 같은 장소를 임대해 사용하는 방식으로, MBK는 이로 인해 수익을 얻었다.
WRITTEN BY PARK EUN-JEE, SHIN HA-NEE, KIM JU-YEON AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)