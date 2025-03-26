 Czech president inspects Doosan Enerbility subsidiary amid nuclear project talks
Czech president inspects Doosan Enerbility subsidiary amid nuclear project talks

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:36
This photo, provided by Doosan Enerbility, shows Czech President Petr Pavel, center, inspecting a steam turbine unit at Doosan Skoda Power in Plzen, Czech Republic, on March 26. [YONHAP]

Czech President Petr Pavel has visited Doosan Enerbility's subsidiary in the Czech Republic, the company said Wednesday, as the Korean plant builder prepares to undertake a nuclear power project in the European country.
 
The company said Pavel visited Doosan Skoda Power, Doosan's Czech-based turbine unit, as part of the president's tour of major industrial sites in the country's western city of Pilsen, also known as Plzen, on Tuesday.
 

During the visit, the company showcased its steam-turbine manufacturing facilities and briefed the president on its preparations for a nuclear power plant project in Dukovany.
 
In July 2024, the Czech government selected Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder for the Dukovany project.
 
Upon the signing of a final contract, Doosan Skoda Power is expected to supply steam turbines while Korea will provide other equipment, such as reactors and steam generators.
 
“The visit was a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate our steam turbine production capabilities to President Pavel,” said Sohn Seung-woo, head of Doosan Enerbility's power services.
 
 

