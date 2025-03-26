Korean companies pledge billions for wildfire recovery
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 10:43
- JIN EUN-SOO
Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it will donate 2 billion won ($1.5 million) to aid recovery in North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang and Ulsan. The company is also deploying six emergency aid vehicles to provide laundry services and quarantine support.
SK Group, LG Group and Posco Group each pledged 2 billion won to assist recovery efforts.
SK hynix, a chip affiliate of SK Group, has supplied emergency tents, floor mats and relief kits through its High Safety business, which specializes in disaster support. SK Telecom and its telecommunications affiliates will set up IT stations in affected areas to provide internet access, Wi-Fi, smartphone chargers and power banks.
LG Electronics is supplying air purifiers to evacuation shelters and operating mobile service centers to provide after-sales support for fire-damaged electronics. LG Household & Health Care plans to donate 500 million won worth of daily necessities, including toothbrushes and shampoo, to displaced residents. LG U+ is working with the Korean Animal Welfare Association to rescue abandoned pets left behind by evacuees.
HD Hyundai has donated 1 billion won, while Doosan Group contributed 500 million won.
Major retailers are also joining the relief effort. Hyundai Department Store Group is donating 400 million won through a customer fund-raising campaign, and Shinsegae Group contributed 500 million won.
Food companies are providing emergency supplies. Otoki is sending cup noodles and instant rice bowls, while Nongshim has distributed food packs containing ramyeon and bottled water to displaced residents and relief workers.
The wildfire, which began Saturday in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang, spread rapidly due to unusually warm and dry weather. As of Wednesday morning, at least 18 people have been confirmed dead.
