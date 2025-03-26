Microsoft CEO meets with Korean business titans to discuss AI collaborations
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:49 Updated: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:51
- LEE JAE-LIM
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella visited Seoul to meet with key business leaders in Korea from the likes of LG Electronics, HD Hyundai, KT and Amorepacific as well as local AI startups as the U.S. tech giant seeks to expand its AI infrastructure in the country through partnerships.
Nadella met with LG Electronics CEO William Cho on Wednesday to discuss subjects related to AI agent co-development, data center collaboration and potential business expansion in India, a region of focus for the Korean company due to a surge in sales of premium household products and a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Indian bourse this year.
The two companies are working on an AI agent project code-named Q9, which will integrate Microsoft’s AI technologies into LG’s home appliance products. A primary focus of the project is to develop a home bot that can access and control all LG home appliances.
Cho said at the company's general shareholder meeting in western Seoul on Tuesday that the incorporation of LG’s chiller technologies into Microsoft’s data centers can be "considered confirmed."
“We are reaching an agreement to provide our cooling solutions to Microsoft’s data centers,” Cho wrote in a social media post after the meeting.
“I also had the opportunity to discuss our initiatives in India, where we are embarking on a new phrase of growth as a true partner to its people. I mentioned potential collaborative projects with Microsoft focused on developing future technologies, including AI, by leveraging India’s expanding infrastructure and outstanding research & development talent.”
On Tuesday, KT CEO Kim Young-shub and Nadella met to discuss progress in their partnership, which involves releasing a Korea-tailored AI model and enterprise AI service this year.
The duo is in the midst of recruiting for a 300-member task force to manage, operate and promote co-developed products.
Nadella also announced an education initiative Microsoft is developing with KT on the back of their shared endeavor to enhance public AI literacy, with an educational curriculum on the technology in the works as well as a dedicated learning center.
“We are also very mindful that one of the most important things we must collectively do is to ensure the broad diffusion of skills around AI,” Nadella said in a keynote speech at Microsoft’s AI event in southern Seoul. “It’s about the human capital of Korea and the AI capability of Korea that together will create an economy that flourishes in the future. On that side, we are very excited to partner with KT in bringing a nationwide AI skill program where you can get micro degrees for anyone who’s in college.”
KT and Microsoft also hosted a summit, convening conglomerate heads to discuss potential collaborations in the AI and cloud sectors.
Attendees included Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, Korea Development Bank Chairman Kang Seog-hoon, Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong, HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chair Chung Ki-sun, EBS President Kim Yu-yeol and Hyundai Motor President Song Chang-hyun.
Amorepacific Chairman and CEO Suh Kyung-bae met with Nadella on Tuesday, reportedly discussing the integration of AI in the beauty industry. Nadella mentioned Amorepacific’s project to develop an AI beauty counselor powered by Microsoft’s Azure AI platform that offers personalized skincare recommendations to users.
Nadella also held an informal meeting on Wednesday before the start of Microsoft’s main event with the heads of Korean AI startups, including Wrtn Technologies, Upstage, Liner and Mathpresso.
