Oh nej! Häagen-Dazs says 'ne' to price hikes in Korea

Häagen-Dazs ice cream sits on shelves in a large supermarket in Seoul on March 26.The U.S. ice cream maker with a fake Scandinavian-sounding name said it is raising its prices next month on the back of increased costs. The price of a pint will climb 12.6 percent from 15,900 won ($10.84) to 17,900 won while miniature cups and bars will go up 16.9 percent to 6,900 won.