Samyang Foods plans to hold ramen prices steady as Nongshim, Otoki hike rates

Samyang Foods products are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on March 26.While Nongshim and Otoki have both recently announced hikes to the prices of their instant noodles, Samyang Foods stated the same day that it would keep those of its competing products, including its Buldak Ramen, the same for at least the remainder of 2025.Otoki, the manufacturer of Jin Ramen, announced on March 20 that it would raise the prices of 16 instant noodle products by an average of 7.5 percent starting April 1. Nongshim hiked the prices of 17 offerings, including its Shin Ramyun Black, on March 17.Both companies cited the weak won and rising prices of raw materials as justification for the price adjustments.Samyang Foods told Yonhap News that it planned to respond to those economic factors by strengthening its overseas market presence this year rather than raising its domestic prices.