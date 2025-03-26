 Samyang Foods plans to hold ramen prices steady as Nongshim, Otoki hike rates
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samyang Foods plans to hold ramen prices steady as Nongshim, Otoki hike rates

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:00
Samyang Foods products are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on March 26. [YONHAP]

Samyang Foods products are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on March 26. [YONHAP]

 
Samyang Foods products are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on March 26.
 
While Nongshim and Otoki have both recently announced hikes to the prices of their instant noodles, Samyang Foods stated the same day that it would keep those of its competing products, including its Buldak Ramen, the same for at least the remainder of 2025.
 
Otoki, the manufacturer of Jin Ramen, announced on March 20 that it would raise the prices of 16 instant noodle products by an average of 7.5 percent starting April 1. Nongshim hiked the prices of 17 offerings, including its Shin Ramyun Black, on March 17.
 
Both companies cited the weak won and rising prices of raw materials as justification for the price adjustments.
 
Samyang Foods told Yonhap News that it planned to respond to those economic factors by strengthening its overseas market presence this year rather than raising its domestic prices.
tags Samyang Foods Nongshim Otoki

More in Industry

As Trump shoves China, Korean battery firms eye big win in U.S. with ESS

Starbucks to release Snoopy-themed Frappuccino, macaroons on Thursday

Microsoft CEO unveils Copilot Researcher and Analyst AI agents in Seoul

Oh nej! Häagen-Dazs says 'ne' to price hikes in Korea

Selling like health-cakes: Paris Baguette's Paran line proves popular

Related Stories

Samyang Foods eyes Buldak sauces as next money makers

Europeans catch on to Korea's spicy ramyeon

Buldak Ramen manufacturer to establish first overseas factory in China

Still hot

Samyang Foods, maker of Buldak Ramen, to enter health care sector
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)