Selling like health-cakes: Paris Baguette's Paran line proves popular
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:14
Products from Paris Baguette's health-conscious Paran line are for sale at a branch of the bakery in Seoul on March 26.
SPC Group, the bakery's holding company, announced the same day that 1.2 million Paran bread products had been sold within a month of the line's launch. A Paris Baguette spokesperson linked the sales to the rising trends of healthy eating and slow aging.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)