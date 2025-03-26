 Selling like health-cakes: Paris Baguette's Paran line proves popular
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:14
Products from Paris Baguette's health-conscious "Paran Label" lineup are for sale at a branch of the bakery in Seoul on March 26. [YONHAP]

Products from Paris Baguette's health-conscious Paran line are for sale at a branch of the bakery in Seoul on March 26.
 
SPC Group, the bakery's holding company, announced the same day that 1.2 million Paran bread products had been sold within a month of the line's launch. A Paris Baguette spokesperson linked the sales to the rising trends of healthy eating and slow aging.
