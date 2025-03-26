 Starbucks to release Snoopy-themed Frappuccino, macaroons on Thursday
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:34
 
Models introduce Starbucks Korea's special drink and merchandise, inspired by Peanuts and its classic character Snoopy [STARBUCKS KOREA]

Starbucks Korea will release a special drink and merchandise in collaboration with Peanuts and its classic character Snoopy on Thursday.
 
The items will be sold across Starbucks stores around the world, the Washington-based coffee chain said Wednesday.
 

Peanuts also created a special Snoopy character for the collaboration, titled Joe Kind Snoopy, which features the signature beagle dog with a green apron holding a Starbucks drink. The character was designed to “emphasize the kindness of Starbucks,” according to the company.
 
The new drink, titled Joe Kind Snoopy Chocolate Caramel Frappuccino, will feature a Snoopy-shaped chocolate on top. There will also be Snoopy- and Charlie Brown-themed macaroons.
 
Starbucks will also release Peanuts-themed mugs, key chains and tumblers.
 
Customers who ordered the new Frappuccino using their Starbucks prepaid cards from Thursday to Sunday will be eligible for an event that gives away special Peanuts KakaoTalk emoji sets. Starting Monday, the coffee chain will also give out decorative stickers to customers who purchase the special drinks and food items. 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
