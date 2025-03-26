Microsoft CEO unveils Copilot Researcher and Analyst AI agents in Seoul
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:24
- CHO YONG-JUN
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduced two new AI reasoning agents for the first time in Korea during his visit on Wednesday, with a focus on analyzing convoluted Excel documents and generating comprehensive business reports.
The Copilot Researcher and Analyst agents utilize OpenAI’s different AI models.
“The most beautiful thing is, you can give it two Excel spreadsheets [and] you just say, go analyze and come back with all the insights,” the Microsoft CEO said as he unveiled the Copilot Researcher and Analyst agents at the Microsoft AI Tour Seoul keynote on Tuesday in southern Seoul.
The Analyst is based on OpenAI’s o3-mini reasoning model and will be able to produce spreadsheets out of raw data. If needed, the Analyst will use Python to generate applicable codes to act like "a skilled data scientist" to analyze the data, according to Microsoft’s product marketing director, Callie August.
The Researcher agent uses ChatGPT’s deep research model. While it has been offered by OpenAI since February, the Copilot integration means that users can pull data from other applications in Microsoft’s suite. The service will be able to look through emails, work files and even chats to help produce more relevant research results.
The demonstration from Microsoft onstage had the Researcher agent produce a product strategy document, while the Analyst agent produced spreadsheets and visualized the data — both in English. Some of the demos featuring Korean dubbing occasionally felt awkward.
Throughout the keynote, Nadella, Microsoft Korea CEO Willy Cho and GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke all emphasized the importance of the Korean market and the usage of Microsoft’s tools in the country.
Nadella mentioned Galaxy Corporation — best known as singer-songwriter G-Dragon’s agency — as well as Hanwha Qcells, LG Electronics, Seegene and Amorepacific as some notable Korean firms utilizing Microsoft’s AI tools.
“That they were using Sora to create videos for K-pop artists is just wonderful to see,” the Microsoft chief said. Sora is OpenAI’s test-to-video model.
Amorepacific's AI Beauty Counselor was also highlighted onstage, which uses a chatbot to talk to customers about what skincare products would suit them, based on personalized information.
