Amorepacific Museum of Art to kick off traditional folk art exhibition
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 15:41
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The Amorepacific Museum of Art is set to kick off an exhibition on minhwa, or traditional folk art, on Thursday.
The exhibition, titled “Beyond Joseon Minhwa,” spotlights the genre that produced not only paintings but also crafts such as ceramics, metalware, woodwork and textile goods.
Although minhwa nowadays is rarely found in contemporary art, it was the most popular art form during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), distinctively known for its ink brushstrokes and calligraphy. Recurring themes, oftentimes symbolizing good fortune and considered the representation of the aesthetics of traditional Korea, included magpies, tigers, carp, dragons and lotuses.
Other types of minhwa are chaekgado, which were intricate still-life paintings of bookshelves and stationery, and folding screens with calligraphy or landscapes.
This exhibition features some 120 pieces. Some notable works include “Bookselves” (19th century) by court painter Yi Taek-gyun, "Geumgang Mountain" (late 19th century), "Tigers and Magpies" (18th century), "Dragon in Clouds" (late 19th century) and "A Fish Transforming into a Dragon (Rising from Obscurity to Fame)" (18th century).
“Beyond Joseon Minhwa” continues until June 29. The Amorepacific Museum of Art in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission is 15,000 won ($10.20) for adults.
